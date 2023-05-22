Yury Kobzar17:08, 22.05.23

The terrorist recalled that he warned everyone in advance about possible attacks by saboteurs.

The Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov), convicted by the Hague court, “congratulated” the special services of the Russian Federation on the breakthrough of saboteurs across the border in the Belgorod region.

“We can confidently say that our intelligence (of all departments)” again worked for five plus. “Even I – famous for my stupidity, alarmism and cowardice” ensign-reenactor “- warned about the upcoming sortie of the enemy (by the way – not the last, I’m sure) to our territory ahead of time,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

The terrorist complains that the saboteurs did not just invade Russia, but carried out a successful operation, and now they will have to be driven out of Russian territory by destroying their own settlements.

“One word – well done! My congratulations to the GRU General Staff, the 5th Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation, the intelligence of the FPS of the FSB of Russia and everyone else involved! Keep it up!” Girkin writes.

Events in Grayvoron area

On the morning of May 22, a group of armed men, supported by several armored vehicles, entered the territory of the Belgorod Region near the village of Grayvoron. As it turned out later, the Russian opposition movements “RDK” and “Legion of Freedom of Russia” undertook a forceful action .

While Russian propagandists are telling how the army of the aggressor country successfully destroys saboteurs, for some reason the local authorities announced the evacuation of the successfully defended population of the Belgorod region. Many began to leave on their own, without waiting to be “rescued”.

