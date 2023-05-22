Destruction, casualties confirmed in Dnipropetrovsk region following Russia’s latest strike

PHOTOS

22.05.2023 08:21

Overnight Monday, May 22, the Russian forces launched cruise missiles and drones targeting Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region.

Some of the incoming weapons did make it through Ukraine’s air defenses, says Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military, Ukrinform reports.

<script async src=”https://telegram.org/js/telegram-widget.js?22″ data-telegram-post=”dnipropetrovskaODA/4757″ data-width=”100%”></script>

“This night, the defenders shot down 15 drones and four cruise missiles over our region. However, unfortunately, some hits were reported,” he wrote on Telegram.

A 27-year-old man was injured in a missile attack in the Dnipro district. He is now in the hospital in a moderate condition.

Several buildings at the emergency service base were damaged. Two fires broke out, which have already been put out. More than 10 emergency trucks and other vehicles were destroyed while multiple units of specialized equipment were damaged. Twenty-five private cars and two buses also sustained damage.

A local private enterprise in Dnipro was also hit, the report adds, noting that three buildings were mutilated on its commercial premises.

A UAV crashed in the Hilarionivska community of the Synelniky district. Missile debris was also found in the area. Seven people were injured. Women aged 52 and 70 are now in hospital.

Three private houses and nine apartment buildings were affected, as well as a daycare facility, a number of shops and administrative buildings. Six cars were gutted, the report reads.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...