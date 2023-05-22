Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the Bakhmut direction, PMC “Wagner” is close to destruction – Cherevaty

Katerina Chernovol18:51, 05/22/23

Sergei Cherevaty, a representative of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russian private military company Wagner in the Bakhmut direction is close to complete destruction. At the same time, the Ukrainian military is gradually pushing out enemy forces on the flanks.

As Cherevaty noted on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel, the leader of the “Wagnerites” Yevgeny Prigozhin wants to leave Bakhmut on a “high note”, since he has allegedly already captured the fortress city and can lead his militants to regroup.

“I believe in his desire to get out of there, because I see daily reports, I know their losses and I know that they no longer receive replenishment from prisons,” Cherevaty emphasized.

He added that within a few days, Ukrainian soldiers advanced 700 meters in the Bakhmut direction. Over the past day alone, the Ukrainian defenders advanced on the flanks by 250-400 meters and entrenched themselves.

“We do not have an advantage in manpower and means in this direction, but we have motivation, non-standard actions, asymmetry. We are apologists for active defense. Although the enemy has deployed some new units, they are all poorly motivated, do not know the terrain. We use this and attack at the slightest opportunity,” Cherevaty said.

