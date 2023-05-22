Absolute evil: Russian prisoners are shown a film about the crimes of the Russian army

Ludmila Zhernovskaya02:39, 05/22/23

The documentary shows footage of the killings and bombings.

Russian prisoners of war were shown a documentary film about the war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets in his Telegram channel . The film deals with the execution of civilians, the execution of prisoners, the bombing of residential buildings, the killing of children and adults, and torture.

“The Russian military was shown the film “Absolute Evil” about their own war crimes that they are committing in Ukraine. What is in the heads of these people is unknown, what is in the eyes – see for yourself. I hope that after watching, they realized who is the absolute evil in this world,” wrote Lubinets.

