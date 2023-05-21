Zelensky, Biden launch talks in Hiroshima

21.05.2023 10:07

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden have started a meeting in Hiroshima as part of the G7 summit.

The head of the Ukrainian state published photos from the meeting on Telegram, reports Ukrinform.

As reported earlier the 48th summit of the Group of Seven nations is underway in Japan. Its participants discuss ways to ensure the stability of the global economy, including the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier today, Zelensky spoke at the working session of the G7 Summit “Towards a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous World.”

Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...