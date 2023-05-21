Ukrainian Special Forces Publish Video Of Close Combat In Bakhmut

This is very impressive.

Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine showed fierce battles for every meter of Bakhmut. The footage shows that the occupiers have turned the Ukrainian city into complete ruins.

“Not a single video shot in Bakhmut can fully convey what is really happening in the city, what titanic efforts our soldiers are making to protect it, and are actually experiencing in the hell, which was once one of the most beautiful cities in the Donbas ”, wrote the SOF fighters.

