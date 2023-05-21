Ukrainian forces down Russian Su-35 fighter jet, but then removed announcement on social media

On the evening of 21 May, Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet.

Subsequently, Pletenchuk removed the message about the downing of the Russian Su-35 fighter by air defence forces from the social network.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, Head of the Kherson Defence Forces press service, on Facebook

Quote: “The spectacle of the ‘peerless’ Su-35 being downed was incredible. Air defence is power!”

Details: As of now, the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not officially confirmed the downing of a Russian fighter jet.

Reference: The Su-35 is a fourth-generation Russian multi-purpose fighter. The aircraft was developed at the Sukhoi State Design Bureau and is an improved version of the Su-27.

