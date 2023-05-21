Ukraine’s 3rd Assault Brigade advances 700 metres near Bakhmut, occupiers were “torn to shreds”

21 MAY 2023

PHOTO FROM THE 3RD SEPARATE ASSAULT BRIGADE’S FACEBOOK

The 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has advanced another 700 metres on the outskirts of Bakhmut.

Source: 3rd Assault Brigade

Quote: “The 3rd Assault Brigade continues to push the invaders out of positions near Bakhmut! 1,730 metres of territory in width and another 700 metres in depth were cleared of the enemy.

When trying to return the positions previously captured by Ukrainian fighters, units of the 72nd Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were defeated, they were torn to shreds.

During yesterday’s battles a total of 23 occupiers were killed, and more than 40 were injured. Enemy equipment, including tanks, was destroyed.”

Details: The brigade specified that the task was completed by the soldiers of the 2nd Assault Battalion.

“[We are] confidently moving forward, successfully repelling the attacks of the enemy,” the message reads.

For reference: The 3rd Assault Brigade performs combat missions at the front as part of Tactical Group A.

This is a group with a base consisting of fighters of the 3rd Assault Brigade. Tactical Group A also includes other special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The group commander is Andrii Biletsky.

For several months in a row, the personnel of the group have been jointly destroying the Russians on the front line in Bakhmut.

Previously: The 3rd Assault Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a breakthrough on the western outskirts of Bakhmut; the defenders advanced 2,000 metres in width and 700 metres in depth.

On 21 May, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the army units continue to advance along the flanks in the suburbs of Bakhmut.

