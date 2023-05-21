The State Duma of the Russian Federation billed Poland for the liberation of the Soviet army from the German invaders

21.05.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin said that Poland supposedly should pay off the terrorist state Russia for the fact that the Soviet army liberated it from the German invaders. Moreover, he believes that Poland has become a developed country with rich natural resources thanks to Russia.

Volodin estimated Poland’s “debt” at more than $750 billion. The head of the State Duma shared his absurd desires in Telegram.

The occupant said that a third of the current Polish territories are areas with developed infrastructure, industrial enterprises, as well as rich in natural resources allegedly “thanks” to the Russian Federation.

Volodin also said that after the Second World War, the Soviet people “spent on the restoration and development of Poland, according to today’s estimates, more than 750 billion dollars.” He concluded his absurd conclusion with the phrase that “Poland exists as a state only thanks to Russia.”

At the same time, he complained that Soviet monuments were being dismantled in Poland, Russian schools were being closed, and allegedly “Russian property was being stolen.”

“Abandoning a common history, desecrating the memory of our soldiers and officers, Poland must return the territories acquired as a result of World War II and reimburse our country for the funds spent on it in the war and post-war years,” Volodin said.

Recall that Volodin made everyone laugh with his proposal to ban the activities of the International Criminal Court in The Hague after the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of dictator Putin. He also called the European Court of Human Rights “puppet institutions that Washington uses to pursue its interests.”

Earlier, OBOZREVATEL reported that Volodin insisted that African countries are “equal allies and partners” of the Russian Federation. Russia, participating in a number of military conflicts on the territory of the African continent, has allegedly always been guided by “disinterested motives.”

