Moscow said that after the expulsion of the Russian Federation from the organization, the G7 has greatly degraded.

The G7 summit held in Japan was anti-Russian and anti-Chinese in nature and generally showed that this organization has “irreversibly degraded.” This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry .

The “Group of Seven” was once an association whose members coordinate positions on various issues on the world agenda. But now it is irreversibly degraded. It has turned into an “incubator” where, under the leadership of the Anglo-Saxons, destructive initiatives are ripening that undermine global stability. Then they are imposed on the pro-American extras from among the countries of NATO, the EU and other satellites of Washington,” Moscow said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry is outraged that the G7 “has become obsessed with a comprehensive confrontation with Russia” and “assumed the functions of the headquarters for planning sanctions measures” against the aggressor country. Also, the Russians do not like that the G7 is coordinating Western military supplies to Ukraine.

“Panic fear of the objective process of the formation of multipolarity and the destruction of the American-centric hegemony, which allowed the West to plunder the world, forces the members of the association to direct all their efforts to fanning Russophobic and Sinophobic hysteria,” the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

G7 summit in Hiroshima

On Friday, the next G7 summit started, which this time was hosted by Japan. Among the guests of the summit were not only the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, but also the leaders of India, Brazil, South Korea, Vietnam, Australia, the Cook Islands and the Comoros.

Among the main topics of the summit is the opposition to Russian military aggression against Ukraine. In particular, during this summit, new sanctions against Russia were announced . The United States and allies also agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

