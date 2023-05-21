Russians do not want to attack the Armed Forces of Ukraine, officers are forced to lead them into battle – military Armed Forces of Ukraine

Evgenia Sokolenko13:20, 05/21/23

Any movement of the Ukrainian military is regarded by the invaders as a big Ukrainian offensive.

The Russian military does not want to attack near Bakhmut , and therefore they are forced to lead officers into battle.

“We see the appearance of officers at the forefront, officers are leading into battle. What does this indicate? We recently saw a situation where the captain of the Russian troops personally led the attack. This indicates that the soldiers do not want to go on the attack, that they do not believe the success of the case, they are led by an officer,” grenade launcher of the 5th Assault Regiment Yuri Sirotyuk, who is located on the southern outskirts of Bakhmut, said on Radio NV .

According to him, when the documents and phones of the dead Russian officers get into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this further complicates the situation for the enemy.

“There is no escape, there is no collapse of the front. But the enemy does not have high morale either. If a little more new equipment arrives from our side, I think it will be very difficult for the enemy. They are very afraid of the Ukrainian counteroffensive. that any of our forward movement they already regard as a big Ukrainian offensive. They measure everything with “cauldrons”. Now for some reason they all live in a panic mood that they will end up in a cauldron,” he added.

Counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – what is known

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is preparing for a counteroffensive very seriously . He hopes for an early end to the war with the Russian Federation thanks to modern weapons from Western partners.

Later, the OP said that the counter-offensive of Ukraine would consist of several stages, first there would be a “butting” with the Russian occupiers.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...