Russia lost 100,000 people in battles for Bakhmut – Biden

According to the US President, it doesn’t matter if Bakhmut is occupied or not.

In the battles for the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Russia lost about 100 thousand personnel.

This statement was made by US President Joe Biden during a press conference at the G7 summit in Japan, noting that Bakhmut is occupied or not, it does not matter.

“They say about Bakhmut whether they lost it or not. The truth is that Russia suffered the loss of more than 100 thousand people in Bakhmut. It is difficult to make up for it. It doesn’t matter whether it is occupied or not, there are still almost no buildings left. they (the Defense Forces) managed to tie down a lot of Russian troops, including the Wagner group,” he said, discussing the future Ukrainian counteroffensive.

As you know, the battles for Bakhmut have been going on since the summer of 2022.

