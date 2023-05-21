Russia blocks the largest port of the grain agreement – Ministry of Infrastructure

Ekaterina Girnyk12:50, 05/21/23

This blocking has been going on for almost a month, since April 29

The grain agreement has been renewed , but Russia continues to block the entry of ships into the largest of the ports – Yuzhny. The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine reports this on Facebook , noting that such blocking has been going on for almost a month, since April 29.

It is noted that on May 19, 3 ships were inspected for loading in the ports of Odessa and Chernomorsk, however, Russia unilaterally refused to inspect and register ships at the port of Yuzhny and without explanation.

“On May 20, the Russian delegation to the SKC agreed to conduct 7 inspections of the incoming fleet to the ports” Odessa “and” Chernomorsk “, but carried out only 2. Russia again crossed out all those declared for the port” Yuzhny “both from the registration list and from the inspection plan. On May 21, only 4 inspections are scheduled, but again without ships at the Yuzhny port,” the report says.

It is noted that now in the Yuzhny port there are more than 1.5 million tons of agricultural products for 10 countries of the world, which should be loaded onto 26 ships that continue to wait in the territorial waters of Turkey.

“Russia has found a new way to reduce the efficiency of the “grain deal” and, accordingly, reduce exports for the needs of the world. After all, the Yuzhny port is the largest port in terms of throughput and its exclusion will significantly affect the reduction in export volumes,” the ministry notes and urges partners find ways to solve this problem.

Grain deal – what is known

In July last year, a grain agreement was signed with the mediation of Turkey and the UN. It allowed the resumption of grain exports through three ports – Yuzhny, Chernomorsk and Odessa.

Russia periodically blocked the normal operation of the grain corridor, delaying the inspection, as a result of which queues of ships formed.

In May, there was a threat of a final cessation of the corridor, as Russia threatened to withdraw from the deal if the interests of the Russian side in the supply of fertilizers were not taken into account.

On May 17, it became known that the grain deal was still extended until July 18.

