Reuters writes that Zelensky confirmed the loss of Bakhmut – the OP denied

Olga Robeyko 10:12, 05/21/23

Journalists “caught” the President of Ukraine just before the meeting with US President Joe Biden

The president’s words about the situation in Bakhmut are reported by journalists / photo from UNIAN

Updated 10:06. The press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov states that Volodymyr Zelensky denied the loss of Bakhmut by our defenders.

“As for the answer of the President of Ukraine to the question about Bakhmut.

Reporter’s question:

– “Russians said they have taken Bakhmut” (Russians said they took Bakhmut).

President’s reply (president’s reply):

– I think no (I think not).

Thus, the president denies the capture of Bakhmut,” Nikiforov stressed on his Facebook.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 summit in Hiroshima allegedly confirmed the loss of the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region by Ukrainian defenders.

The question whether the city is under the control of Ukrainian forces was asked by journalists before a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Japan, Reuters reports .

“I think not,” said the head of the Ukrainian state. “Today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” he added.

According to Sky News , the head of our state noted that Bakhmut was destroyed, “little remains” of him.

We are waiting for confirmation or refutation of this information, because now the media have only the words of the President of Ukraine transmitted by journalists.

https://www.unian.net/war/reuters-pishet-chto-zelenskiy-podtverdil-poteryu-bahmuta-v-op-oprovergli-12264375.html

