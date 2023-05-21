“Putin was deceived”: Malomuzh explained why the developers of “Daggers” were arrested in Russia

Anastasia Gorbacheva13:27, 05/21/23

He recalled that the missiles, which the Kremlin was so proud of, do not have superpowers.

The Russian government arrested the developers of the Kinzhal missiles because they undermined the “strategic basis of Russia’s combat capability.” They are accused of high treason because they “actually deceived Putin.”

“First of all, they were arrested after the first Kinzhal was launched – it fell, but did not cause specific harm to a specific object – even a civilian one, not to mention the strategic object it was aimed at. The developers who were arrested clearly positioned that “Daggers” are a superweapon that does not exist in the world, which “hit five kopecks” – specifically at the target. This is a target that is determined specifically by the trajectory – our defense facility or airfield, or “decision-making center,” said ex-head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Nikolai Malomuzh in an interview with TSN.

According to him, Putin was “actually deceived”, because the “Daggers” do not have superpowers, in which the President of the Russian Federation firmly believed.

“They seemed to want to rehabilitate already, even in prison, their development partners, and deliver massive strikes with the Kinzhals. To say that we will still break through the air defense system, we will show that the Kinzhals are working. For the first time they shot down the Kinzhal” , for the second time shot down all six “Daggers” that they launched,” the former intelligence officer said.

He noted that all attempts by the Russians to break through the defense of Ukraine with “Daggers” ended in complete failure, which awaits the developers of missiles, because they “blew up the strategic basis of Russia’s combat capability.”

