Putin congratulated PMC “Wagner” on a fictitious “victory” in the battle for Bakhmut

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk09:07, 05/21/23

The head of the Russian Federation even promised awards to everyone who distinguished themselves during the battles for Bakhmut.

The Russian private military company Wagner invented a “victory” in the battle for the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, which in the Russian Federation is called Artemovsk, and has already received congratulations from dictator Vladimir Putin.

The leader of the Russians promised awards to everyone who distinguished themselves in the course of hostilities, TASS reports in Telegram, citing the Kremlin press service. “Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units, who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to ‘liberate’ Artemovsk,” the Kremlin said.

The situation in Bakhmut – today it is worth knowing

The leader of the Wagner PMC, Putin’s “cook” Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on May 20 that his accomplices allegedly completely “control Bakhmut” and will be in this city until the 25th. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense called such a statement false and added that heavy fighting continues in Bakhmut.

The speaker of the eastern group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty claimed that the “Wagnerites” were actually defeated .

Later, the commander of the shock drone company of the 24th brigade of the Ukrainian army with the call sign “Khasan” said that in Bakhmut the enemy was throwing “packs” of his people on desperate actions in order to capture a house or street .

