Prigozhin again announced the release of Wagner from positions: a new date has been named

Marta Gichko23:52, 05/21/23

According to him, all available positions of the “Wagnerites” will be transferred to units of the Russian army.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin again announced that he was withdrawing his mercenaries from the combat zone, transferring positions to the professional occupiers of the “second army of the world.” According to him, until June 1, “not a single PMC fighter will be at the forefront.”

Prigozhin stated this in an audio response to the question whether his mercenaries were storming the Khromovo settlement in the Donetsk region. According to him, the “Wagnerites” allegedly completed their tasks and will return to the rear after more than 400 days of fighting.

“PMC” Wagner “will leave the combat zone on May 25. On June 1, not a single fighter will be at the forefront until we are reorganized, re-equipped and retrained,” Prigozhin said.

He also added that fakes about “new assaults on PMCs” will now be circulated. As for the assault on Khromovoye, Prigozhin stressed that this is the task of the Russian Defense Ministry.y

“Wagner” at war – latest news

For almost a year, the Wagner stormed Bakhmut in order to capture it. Several times the invaders reported that they had already captured him, but these were fakes. Yesterday, May 20, the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the complete capture of the city of Bakhmut . Subsequently, this was also stated in the Ministry of Defense of the enemy.

However, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine denied the loss of the city . Deputy Chairman of the Minister of Defense Anna Malyar stressed that the situation in the city is critical and heavy fighting continues.

During a briefing in Japan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also denied the capture of Bakhmut, noting that the Ukrainian military was in the city.

In the evening, the Ministry of Defense announced that, despite the enemy’s insane attempts to take Bakhmut under their full control, our defenders advanced in some areas. In particular, over the past day, our defenders had an advance in the region of 200 meters.

In addition, it became known that the Ukrainians practically defeated the Wagner PMC in Bakhmut. However, very soon Prigozhin’s mercenaries will face the final defeat.

