Participants of the meeting of the Russian opposition poisoned in Berlin

The police are now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

In Germany, police are investigating the poisoning of two Russian opposition figures at a conference in Berlin organized by longtime Kremlin foe Mikhail Khodorkovsky. The newspaper Welt am Sonntag writes about this .

The poisoning of two participants in an opposition forum held in late April was initially reported by the Russian research media group Agency. One of the victims is a journalist. Presumably, her symptoms could have manifested even before the conference, after which the woman turned to the Berlin Charité hospital.

The second victim is the head of the Free Russia Foundation, Natalya Arno. She said that she found the door to her hotel room open, and after that she “woke up at 5 in the morning, suffering from severe pain and strange symptoms.”

The police launched an investigation into these facts, since such poisoning of opponents of the Kremlin has become a standard practice for Russia in recent years.

The Kremlin is poisoning its enemies – latest news

It recently became known that the former US ambassador to Ukraine, the prominent Kremlin critic John Herbst, was poisoned in 2021. The doctors managed to save the diplomat, but they could not detect a specific poison in the blood, which leads to certain suspicions.

In August 2020, opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned in Russia . It is believed that Novichok was used against him. Miraculously, Navalny managed to survive. Then the Russian authorities simply put him in jail for a long time.

