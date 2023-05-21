Media claim Zelenskyy acknowledges loss of Bakhmut, Office of President denies it

21 MAY 2023

The world’s leading media report that on Sunday, during his visit to Japan, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was not sure that Ukraine’s Armed Forces were still in control of the city of Bakhmut, which is now destroyed by Russians. Later, his press secretary denied this information.

Details: The media reported that when asked during the G7 summit in Hiroshima whether Ukraine controlled the city, Zelenskyy replied: “I think, no”.

Quote from Zelenskyy: “You have to understand that there is nothing [left]. They (Russians – ed.) have destroyed everything.

For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts.”

Update: Later, Serhii Nikiforov, Zelenskyy’s press secretary posted that the president actually denied the loss of Bakhmut.

The spokesman wrote that when Zelenskyy was asked whether the Russians captured Bakhmut, he replied: “I think no”.

The international media still follow the assumption that Zelenskyy was asked whether Bakhmut remained under Kyiv’s control.

Judging by the video, the question was: “Mr President, is Bakhmut still in Ukraine’s hands? The Russians are saying they took Bakhmut”. Zelenskyy’s reply was: “I think no”.

Financial Times correspondent Miller writes that the Ukrainian president’s entourage has a different explanation for Zelenskyy’s answer.

They state that Zelenskyy was talking about Bakhmut being lost in the sense that it was completely destroyed.





Background:

On 20 May, Yevgeny Prigozhin, financier of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), posted a video near the railway station in the centre of Bakhmut, claiming that his mercenaries had allegedly seized the city completely and that on 25 May, they would hand over its “defence” to regular Russian army units and leave.

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry denied the capture of Bakhmut, as despite the “critical situation” in the city, Ukrainian soldiers control some facilities.

Afterwards, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagner PMC and promised the occupiers state awards.

