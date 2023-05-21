In Berdyansk there is an “arrival” to the headquarters of the Russians: photos were shown in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Inna Andalitskaya, Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk12:06, 05/21/23

The losses of the enemy are being specified, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

In the occupied Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces got into the headquarters of one of the units of the Russian invaders.

This was announced on Sunday, May 21, by the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram. “As a result of a night strike, the Defense Forces successfully hit the headquarters of one of the occupying units in the city of Berdyansk,” the report says.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the losses of the enemy are being specified.

© t.me/AFUStratCom

© t.me/AFUStratCom

© t.me/AFUStratCom

© t.me/AFUStratCom

© t.me/AFUStratCom

© t.me/AFUStratCom

Important news of the Zaporozhye region – now it’s worth knowing

As UNIAN reported, after information about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians began to send reinforcements. In particular, on April 19, Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, reported that reinforcements for the invaders were being sent through the temporarily occupied city in the direction of Berdyansk and Volnovakha.

On May 1, Andryushchenko wrote that explosions could be heard in Berdyansk due to “arrival” at the local airport .

It is worth noting that the Russians occupied Berdyansk in early March last year. Ukrainian soldiers continue to make efforts in order to knock out opponents from our land. As of May 21, 203,160 enemies have already been eliminated .

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...