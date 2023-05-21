Guterres: It’s time to reform the UN Security Council

Alexander Topchy16:43, 05/21/23

The UN Secretary General also stated the need to reform the Bretton Woods system.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the time had come to reform both the Security Council and the Bretton Woods system to fit “the realities of today’s world.”

Speaking at a press conference Sunday in Japan’s Hiroshima, where the G7 leaders met, Guterres said both institutions reflect 1945 power relations and need to be updated. writes about it Reuters .

“The global financial architecture has become outdated, dysfunctional and unfair. In the face of the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it has failed to fulfill its core function as a global security system,” Guterres said.

There is a growing realization among developing countries at the G7 summit, he said, that not enough is being done to reform outdated institutions or “get rid of the frustrations” of the global South.

“Now we will see the impact of the discussions that took place here in Hiroshima. G7 members were able to negotiate with some of the world’s most important emerging economies,” Guterres said.

As noted by Reuters, hosting the G7 summit, Japan specifically invited representatives of the so-called global South to Hiroshima for talks. Among those invited were Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...