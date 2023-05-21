From Rishi Sunak FB page

May 20
Ukraine, we’re not going anywhere.
🇬🇧 🤝 🇺🇦
Ensuring Ukraine wins is the most important thing we can do for global peace and security.
We are banning all imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel.
Sanctions are having a clear impact in degrading Putin’s war effort.
The G7 stands united with 🇺🇦
One comment
Despite being under relentless attack from the far right Farage faction, vile communist putlerite trade union leaders, the Labour Party and the leftist media bloc, Rishi is doing a great job of dealing with an economic crisis and simultaneously providing leadership in terms of the response to Ukraine’s terrible predicament.