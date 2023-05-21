From Rishi Sunak FB page

May 20

Ukraine, we’re not going anywhere.

🇬🇧 🤝 🇺🇦

Ensuring Ukraine wins is the most important thing we can do for global peace and security.

We are banning all imports of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium and nickel.

Sanctions are having a clear impact in degrading Putin’s war effort.

The G7 stands united with 🇺🇦

