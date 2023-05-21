Consequences of “bavovna” in Mariupol: it became known where the Armed Forces of Ukraine ended up

Ekaterina Girnyk12:00, 05/21/23

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in occupied Mariupol got into the building of the airport command post.

During the attack on May 19 in occupied Mariupol, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the building of the airport command post. This was announced by activist Sergei Sernenko on Telegram , referring to SkyWatch satellite images and Google maps.

He noted that one of the missile strikes in temporarily occupied Mariupol hit the building of the airport command post.

“On Google map, this building is before the impact. The next satellite image is after. I think there will be more bad news for the Russians from Mariupol,” Sternenko said.

Also in the Telegram channel of military observer Roman Bochkala, it is reported that the Storm Shadow cruise missile hit the forward command post of the Russian army on the territory of the 2323rd radio engineering battalion.

APU in occupied Mariupol got into the building of the airport command post / photo t.me/ssternenko

“Bavovna” in Mariupol – what is known

On May 19, powerful explosions sounded in the occupied Mariupol near the airfield. Advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, noted that the attack was massive, there were at least four explosions.

Later, Andryushchenko said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine got into the base with 150 invaders and air defense systems.

