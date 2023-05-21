Biden responds to Russian threats over F-16 deliveries to Ukraine (video)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya22:36, 05/21/23
He was asked if these deliveries were a “colossal risk”.
United States President Joe Biden commented on Russia’s threats to face “colossal risks” in the event of deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine .
This statement was made earlier by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko. “Movement is under way on the so-called escalation ladder. And we see that the Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves enormous risks for themselves,” he said.
At a press conference after the G7 summit, Biden was asked if the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine is a colossal risk, as Russia claims. “For them, yes,” the US president replied.
(C)UNIAN 2023
2 comments
“For them, yes,”
Exactly, although had they been delivered 6 months ago, a lot of lives would have been saved.
I saw a video that definitely looked like a commentary on the war, but I couldn’t understand the language because it was in Russian or Ukrainian. I was hoping to see a video of biden following through on his promise to help, because as much as I dislike him, I want to credit biden if he actually does something helpful. Is there a clip of this in English, or did I close it too early?
I agree Foccusser here, biden should have sent the jets a lot earlier, it might’ve made quite a difference if Ukraine could have pulled them out as an excellent surprise for Bahkmut, and would have saved many Ukrainians by shortening that battle. It might not be a “Pyrrhic victory,” but as hard as the russians tried, it made the AFU work long and hard for wearing down the orcs.