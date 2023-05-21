Biden responds to Russian threats over F-16 deliveries to Ukraine (video)

Ludmila Zhernovskaya22:36, 05/21/23

He was asked if these deliveries were a “colossal risk”.

United States President Joe Biden commented on Russia’s threats to face “colossal risks” in the event of deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine .

This statement was made earlier by Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko. “Movement is under way on the so-called escalation ladder. And we see that the Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves enormous risks for themselves,” he said.

At a press conference after the G7 summit, Biden was asked if the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine is a colossal risk, as Russia claims. “For them, yes,” the US president replied.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...