“$300 per head”: Russian “mobiks” were sold to the assault brigade and thrown near Bakhmut

Alexander Topchy10:25, 05/21/23

The mobilized Russians, sold like cattle, have their documents and phones taken away and sent to storm Bakhmut.

In Russia, the volunteer association “Veterans” ransomed 500 mobilized for 25,000 rubles ( a little more than $300 – UNIAN ) “by the head” and sent them to storm the Ukrainian Bakhmut in the first line.

Astra writes about this with reference to a statement by relatives of mobilized Russians from Khakassia, the Altai Territory and Kuzbass. According to them, the 60th Separate Air Assault Brigade “Veterans” bought the “mobiles” from the armed forces of the Russian Federation “on the cheap”.

“According to the Veterans, our mobilized guys were bought by them for 25,000 rubles” per head. Therefore, they have the right to send them wherever they please, “the relatives said.

According to them, after undergoing training at a training ground in the occupied Crimea, the 501st Russian “mobile” was sent to the occupied territory of the Lugansk region, where they were trained under the leadership of Wagner PMC militants. After that, they ended up at the “Veteranov” base in the occupied part of the Donetsk region, where their documents were taken away and they were re-registered in another military unit.

At the end of April, it became known that groups of mobilized sold as cattle began to be sent to the “second or third” line of defense, without giving specific orders.

“On May 12, the first news came from our soldiers. They said that they were on the first line of contact, in the Bakhmut direction, as part of assault brigades. “Veterans”… They came out of hell. There are a lot of wounded and dead… Out of 501 people, only about 130 returned.

At the same time, they want to send the surviving “mobiks” to the next “meat” assault. And those who do not agree are threatened with machine guns.

According to Astra, the information that the mobilized Russians are being sold to the 60th Specialized Brigade “Veterans” at the end of April was also confirmed by a relative of a conscript from the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug.

“They were sold by deceit. The 60th separate airborne assault brigade bought them out, they took away documents, telephones, they threatened not to give the vacation that was set by the schedule. Threats, if they do not storm, step to the left, step to the right, they will be shot through the knees,” said the relative.

Earlier, Astra reported on how more than 100 Russian mobilized disappeared in the Luhansk region after refusing to sign contracts with PMCs.

Mobilization in Russia – what is known

As UNIAN reported earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced “partial mobilization” last September. It was officially announced that about 300,000 “slaves” were planned to be called up. However, taking into account the conduct of ” covert mobilization ,” it is not exactly known how many actually ended up in the ranks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

