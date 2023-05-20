“You did it!”: Sunak could not restrain his emotions at a meeting with Zelensky in Japan (photo, video)

Irina Pogorelaya17:42, 05/20/23

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima.

According to PA Media , at the meeting, the two politicians hugged, after which the British prime minister patted the Ukrainian president on the shoulder and said: “I’m glad to see you. You succeeded (to come – ed.)!”

When asked by journalists if the day was good for Ukraine, Zelensky smiled and said: “Thank you very much.

On Twitter, Sunak posted a joint photo with Zelensky and wrote: “Ukraine, we are not going anywhere.”

Zelensky and Sunak discussed a number of issues / photo of the OPU

As Zelensky clarified in Telegram , they discussed with Sunak the implementation of the agreements reached during the negotiations in Britain on May 14, as well as bilateral relations and checked positions before the G7 summit.

Zelensky in Japan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Japan this morning, where he will participate in events within the framework of the G7 summit.

Today, the G7 leaders adopted a joint statement following the summit, where they reaffirmed their continued support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.”

