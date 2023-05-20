When Ukraine receives F-16s, we will win this war – Ignat

Katerina Chernovol00:05, 05/21/23

F-16s will help our ground troops quickly de-occupy Ukrainian territories.

Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that when partners provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters , our country will win the war unleashed by Russia. These aircraft will be on combat duty in different regions.

On the air of the Espresso TV channel , Ignat stressed that the F-16 fighters are multi-purpose aircraft. They can work both on ground and on surface and air targets. In addition, these aircraft will help cover the territory where there are no air defense systems.

“We emphasized to our partners the need for the F-16 for Ukraine, because we cannot cover the entire territory of Ukraine with the air defense systems that have existed since Soviet times. We receive supplies of Western air defense systems: NASAMS, IRIS-T, Patriot and already SAMP / T, as well as air defense of the ground forces, of the main ones – Crotale, Gepard, Avenger,” he added.

The representative of the Air Force noted that the territory of Ukraine is large, and the front line, taking into account Belarus, Transnistria and the Black Sea coast, is more than 2.5 thousand kilometers. It will not be possible to cover all this territory with air defense systems.

“That’s why we need the F-16, which has fighter cover, it is also part of the air defense. The fighter can work on air targets both from below and from above. Where there is no air defense, the F-16 will work,” he said.

In addition, when Ukraine has F-16 aircraft in service, the effectiveness of the use of HARM missiles, JDAM guided bombs and others will increase significantly.

“The F-16 will help our ground troops quickly de-occupy Ukrainian territories, because it will strike at enemy command posts, military groups, supply chains. These fighters are also able to restore order at sea, having anti-ship missiles. F-16 is a multi-purpose an aircraft that can operate on ground, air and surface targets, because it is armed with Harpoon missiles as well,” Ignat concluded.

(C)UNIAN 2023

