War update: Fierce battles raging for Donetsk region’s Bakhmut, Marinka

20.05.2023

Russian troops are focusing efforts on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka directions. Over the past day, a total of 39 military clashes have occurred there. The fiercest battles are raging for the Donetsk region’s Bakhmut and Marinka.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders continue conducting offensive actions. Over the past day, the enemy has conducted unsuccessful offensive actions towards Bila Hora. Russians launched missile strikes on Sloviansk and Druzhkivka, and air strikes on Sloviansk, Druzhkivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bila Hora and Toretsk. The enemy shelling affected the Donetsk region’s Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian troops launched an air strike near the Kharkiv region’s Nesterne, as well as mortar and artillery strikes on the Chernihiv region’s Halahanivka; the Sumy region’s Holyshivske, Volfyne, Kindrativka, Yunakivka and Uhroidy; and the Kharkiv region’s Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ternova, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Pokaliane, Nesterne, Budarky, Zemlianky, Ustynivka and Khatnie.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian invaders did not conduct offensive actions. The enemy launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region’s Kyslivka and Kotliarivka, as well as artillery and mortar strikes on the Kharkiv region’s Topoli, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka and Berestove, and the Luhansk region’s Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive actions. The enemy launched air strikes near Yampil and Spirne, as well as artillery strikes on the Luhansk region’s Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka, and the Donetsk region’s Torske, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops conducted offensive actions towards Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Sieverne, but had no success. The enemy launched artillery strikes near the Donetsk region’s Novokalynove, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled numerous enemy attacks near Marinka. Russian invaders launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka, and shelled the Donetsk region’s Hostre, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Pobieda.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novomykhailivka. The enemy launched air strikes near Vuhledar and Prechystivka, and shelled Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, Russian occupiers continue holding defense. The enemy launched air strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region’s Poltavka and the Kherson region’s Beryslav and Kindiika. Over 30 settlements came under enemy fire, including the Donetsk region’s Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and Novopil; the Zaporizhzhia region’s Olhivske, Huliaipole, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske; the Dnipropetrovsk region’s Nikopol; the Kherson region’s Zolota Balka, Vesele, Lvove, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Veletenske, and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched three missile strikes and 56 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over 40 times. Casualties among civilians were reported; residential houses and other civil infrastructure were damaged or destroyed.

Russian invaders continue using civilian health facilities in the temporarily occupied areas to meet their own needs. The upper floors of Lutuhyne District Territorial Medical Association were transformed into a military hospital, while the first floor was left for the children’s department as a living shield. At the moment, about 100 Russian soldiers are undergoing treatment there. Meanwhile, civilians cannot receive medical aid there.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Air Force has launched eight strikes on enemy personnel and military equipment clusters. Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit four enemy personnel and military equipment clusters, one ammunition depot, four artillery units in firing position, one air defense system, and one more important enemy target.

