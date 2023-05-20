The Russians hit the Kherson region with aircraft: there is destruction, people died under the rubble

Anastasia Pechenyuk10:17, 05/20/23

Two civilians were killed and one was injured.

At night, the enemy massively attacked the Kiev region with drones , but did not stop there. In the morning, the Russian invaders also launched airstrikes on the settlements of the Kherson region.

Under fire were Berislav and Kindiyka in the Berislav district, the Office of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports. There is significant destruction and casualties.

“According to the investigation, on May 20, at about 4:00 am, the Russian military fired again at Berislav. An enemy shell hit a private house. A man and a woman were killed under the rubble. A man was also injured as a result of an attack on Kindiyka near Kherson. He was hospitalized. According to preliminary According to information, the occupiers carried out airstrikes on populated areas,” the statement said.

On this fact, an investigation was launched into violations of the laws and customs of war. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to document another war crime committed by Russian military personnel.

The situation in the Kherson region – latest news

After the de-occupation of the right-bank part of the Kherson region by Ukrainian forces, Russian invaders continue to terrorize the inhabitants of the liberated territory with intense shelling. According to the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Alexander Prokudin, in just the past 24 hours, the enemy fired 53 attacks from heavy artillery, Gradov, tanks, UAVs and aviation. The regional center, Kherson, fired twice, firing 11 shells.

As a result of the shelling, residential areas, the territory and the building of a gas station in the Berislav region were damaged. Press Secretary of the Southern Defense Forces Natalya Gumenyuk said on the air of the telethon that a total of five residential buildings were destroyed.

She Gumenyuk noted that the shelling of the invaders became less intense, which is a consequence of the work of the Ukrainian military to destroy enemy artillery.

“The enemy continues to attack with guided air bombs, using them on the front-line regions. In the morning they hit Berislav again. … Yesterday during the day they tried to attack Kizomis, at night they changed direction to Berislav. These directions are consistently suffering from attacks by guided air bombs, where the enemy cannot reach them with artillery, ground weapons… In general, the number of shellings was, shall we say, restrained. These are the consequences of our combat work. The day before, we destroyed a fairly powerful stock of their artillery mounts, they need time to drag. … Over the past day, the result of our work is the Strela 10 anti-aircraft missile system and an anti-tank missile system on the left bank,” she said.

