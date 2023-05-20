Terrorist Girkin reacted violently to Prigozhin’s statement about the “capture” of Bakhmut

Veronika Prokhorenko16:54, 05/20/23

He noted that he was not so happy.

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) was noted for his reaction to another “victorious” statement by the founder of PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin regarding the “capture” of Bakhmut .

Today, Putin’s former chef recorded a video in which, against the backdrop of his mercenaries, he reported on the success of the Russian army. In his Telegram , Girkin indicated that he was not so happy that Bakhmut was “tormented”.

“It does not cause any delight in me. Taking into account what I know about the losses, the resources spent, the lost time and the initial understanding of the strategic senselessness of this operation,” he said.

