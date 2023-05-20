Russian invaders spotted moving towards Novoazovsk after explosions in Mariupol

20.05.2023
Following yesterday’s explosions that took place in the Donetsk region’s temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Russian invaders have been spotted moving towards Novoazovsk.
The relevant statement was made by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to Andriushchenko, between 06:00 a.m. and 07:00 a.m., May 20, 2023, anti-aircraft defense systems again activated in Mariupol’s Livoberezhnyi district.
Around 08:00 a.m., May 20, 2023, Russian helicopters were actively flying from Berdiansk towards Mariupol along the sea shore.
A reminder that, on the evening of May 19, 2023, several blasts rocked the Donetsk region’s temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, namely the area close to the airport. According to the preliminary data, at least 150 Russian occupiers and air defense systems were deployed there.
One comment
This particular article is nothing unusual. And, this is the point that I wish to … point out. The point is, the ruskies are “adapting” to the conditions in this war, according to certain experts. I won’t mention any names, as this is unimportant here. To get back to my point, how many stories have we had in which the orcs were bombed and then pulled their material back, towards the direction of mafia land? Novoazovsk, by the way, lies in this direction. The point is, the orcs go to Mariupol, get bombed there, and pull material back, towards mafia land. The orcs return, get bombed, move back. Back and forth, back and forth. Now this yo-yo effect has happened again. I’m sorry, but for me, this is the opposite of “adapt”. Correct me if I’m wrong.