Russian invaders spotted moving towards Novoazovsk after explosions in Mariupol

20.05.2023

Following yesterday’s explosions that took place in the Donetsk region’s temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Russian invaders have been spotted moving towards Novoazovsk.

The relevant statement was made by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Andriushchenko, between 06:00 a.m. and 07:00 a.m., May 20, 2023, anti-aircraft defense systems again activated in Mariupol’s Livoberezhnyi district.

Around 08:00 a.m., May 20, 2023, Russian helicopters were actively flying from Berdiansk towards Mariupol along the sea shore.

A reminder that, on the evening of May 19, 2023, several blasts rocked the Donetsk region’s temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, namely the area close to the airport. According to the preliminary data, at least 150 Russian occupiers and air defense systems were deployed there.

