Russia attacked Kyiv with “shaheeds”: a fire broke out in one of the districts

In Kyiv, in the Dniprovsky district, a fire broke out due to the fall of the wreckage of the UAV.

After midnight , an air raid alert was announced in Kiev, Kiev and Chernihiv regions .

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak urged to be attentive to the alarm and not to remove the work of air defense.

“Air defense is working around the airspace of Kiev. Stay in shelters until lights out!” said Sergei Popko, head of the KGVA.

The Kyiv regional military administration also reported the threat of a drone attack.

“Air defense forces are working. Take care of your own safety – stay in shelters. Adhere to informational silence – do not photograph or film the work of our defenders!”, – they said .

1:20 . Air defense works in Kyiv, the KGVA reported.

1:33 . The KOVA warned that the security of hostile UAVs in the area is maintained.

1:37 . In Kyiv, in the Dniprovsky district, a fire broke out due to the fall of the wreckage of the UAV.

“Preliminary information. As a result of falling debris, a fire broke out on the roof of a 10-story building in the Dniprovsky district of the city. All the necessary services are working on the spot. Stay in shelters for the all-clear!”, – said Sergey Popko, head of the KMVA.

1:47. The mayor of Kiev Klitschko announced a fire as a result of falling debris in the Dnieper district of the capital.

“A fire on the roof of a 9-storey building in one of the residential complexes in the Dniprovsky district. All services are working on the spot. There has been no information about the victims yet.” – said the mayor.

2:00 am . The KGVA informed that a fire with an area of ​​approximately 80m2 is being localized on the roof of a multi-storey building in the Dnipro district of the city, which arose as a result of falling debris. Information about the victims has not yet been received.

2:20 . The KSVA reported that the fall of debris was also recorded on several streets in the Darnitsky and Solomensky districts of Kiev, information about the victims is being clarified.

RF attacks – details

On the night of May 19, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and Shahed kamikaze drones . According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian fighters managed to destroy 16 UAVs and three Kalibr missiles .

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) named probable reasons , due to which Russian troops began to attack more actively at night.

The Russian Federation adheres to the chosen tactics of shelling Ukraine and does not change it. The main targets for the occupiers remain military installations, defense enterprises, as well as infrastructure facilities.

