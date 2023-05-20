Poland has already handed over 108 buses to the cities of Ukraine

In May, the Public Transport Company of the city of Yavozhno sent to Ukraine four Scania OmniCity buses, which were previously decommissioned. The 2010 cars are still in good technical condition and have already safely reached their destination in Ukraine.

Transmits the Industrial Portal with a link to the Central Bank of Ukraine .

Polish journalists calculated that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has already received 108 buses from Polish cities, of which 86 are city buses, 6 are school buses, 15 are intercity buses, and one is an ambulance.

Lviv received the most vehicles – 40 units.

Among the Polish cities that provided buses: Krakow, Katowice, Gdansk, Gdynia, Poznań, Warsaw, Inowroclaw, Gliwice, Białystok, Częstochowa, Toruń, Wrocław, Yaroslavl, Rzeszów, Sianyok, etc.

The city of Yavozhno was the first to provide bus assistance to Ukraine and has already sent 10 buses to our country.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...