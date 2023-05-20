Occupants in Crimea pack things and consider withdrawal options – Gumenyuk

Inna Andalitskaya14:59, 05/20/23

From the Crimea, the Russians travel along the Crimean bridge and use the ferry crossing.

In Crimea, the Russian occupiers are packing their things in an anxious state and considering possible exit options. This is how the head of the Joint Coordinating Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalya Gumenyuk commented on the behavior of the invaders in Crimea on the air of the FreeDom TV channel .

She stressed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are working to liberate territories in the south, as well as in other areas.

“In Crimea, the Russian occupiers continue to pack things. They continue to be aware of the anxiety of their condition, the situation, and, in principle, they are studying the movement map, the road map of possible options for moving beyond the curb. Since you also need to be able to get out of Crimea,” Gumenyuk said.

According to her, Russians mainly leave Crimea along the Crimean bridge and use the ferry crossing.

“And partly they hope that they will be able to drive through the mainland of Ukraine, through the one that is temporarily occupied. But each time they are getting more and more nervous and anxious. And they are trying to look for alternative ways,” Gumenyuk added.

She noted that the trenches that the occupiers dug along the coast and the “dragon’s teeth” placed were aimed more at keeping them on the peninsula, so that they would not run away from there so quickly.

The situation in Crimea

As you know, the Russian occupation administrations take out documents from the peninsula.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is expected from day to day, will also affect Crimea to a certain extent . The President is confident that the occupiers and Russians who have come in large numbers can escape from the peninsula even before the arrival of Ukrainian soldiers.

In April, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, Kirill Budanov, announced that the Ukrainian army would enter Crimea before the end of spring. And Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov admitted that the liberation of the peninsula could take place without a fight.

On May 18, a deputy of the Lithuanian Seimas, Laurynas Kaschyunas, announced that the Russian Federation was bringing foreign children to Crimea . According to him, Russia intends to use them as a human shield during the upcoming counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To this end, the Russian Federation is trying to organize group tours for foreign children to Crimea. Now Russians in different countries of the world are trying to organize groups of children for a trip to Crimea in the near future. Some are offered ordinary rest, others – various cultural and educational events.

Kashchyunas claims that under the guise of a music competition, groups of winners – children aged twelve to thirteen from Kazakhstan, Israel, Belgium, Morocco, Tajikistan, Egypt, Armenia and other countries – are invited to go to the Artek children’s camp in Crimea in the near future . Various other events are also organized.

