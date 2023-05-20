Michel: EU could offer Ukraine multi-year macro-financial package after 2023

20.05.2023 16:17

During a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Hiroshima, President of the European Council Charles Michel confirmed that the EU maintains solidarity with Ukraine in its fight against the aggression of the Russian Federation and develops a new package of financial assistance after 2023.

Barend Leyts, Spokesperson for the European Council President, made a corresponding statement following Zelensky–Michel meeting within the framework of the G7 Summit, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the spokesperson, Michel considers an invitation to President Zelensky to participate in the G7 Summit a clear demonstration of the G7’s unwavering support for Ukraine.

“President Michel emphasized that he strongly supports the preparation of a new multi-year macro-financial economic package for Ukraine after 2023. This package will reflect the EU’s long-term commitment to help Ukraine fight against Russia’s criminal war. Security assistance will also be increased, including the delivery of munitions and the creation of a coalition for the supply of combat aircraft,” Leyts added.

He noted that during the meeting with Zelensky, the President of the European Council confirmed his full support for the initiatives within Ukraine’s peace plan and his intention to fully coordinate the next steps in their implementation with the EU Member States. At the same time, the EU will work together with its G7 partners to strike every foundation of the Russian economy and ensure the failure of Putin’s “war machine”.

“In the context of Ukraine’s prospects for joining the EU, President Michel praised the efforts of President Zelensky in implementing the ongoing judicial reform and in the fight against corruption, and confirmed his intention to raise this issue during the European Council by the end of this year,” Leyts said.

As reported, the 48th G7 Summit is underway in Japan and will last until May 21. Its participants consider ways to ensure the stability of the global economy, including given the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: President’s Office

(C)UNIAN 2023

