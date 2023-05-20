Yana Stavskaya11:37, 05/20/23

A protest is planned at the hotel, and the police are already on duty.

The sanctioned daughter of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Vinokurova (Lavrova) came to Georgia for the wedding of her husband’s brother Alexander Vinokourov.

This conclusion was made by the Georgian opposition TV channel Mtavari , referring to the social networks of Vinokurova herself and her friends, though now all their accounts are closed for some reason.

The wedding of Vinokurova’s relative is taking place, according to journalists, in the historical region in the east of Georgia – in Kakheti.

The feast was organized by Lavrov’s son-in-law at the five-star Kvareli Lake Resort. The media learned about the arrival of Lavrova-Vinokurova at the hotel by calling Kvareli Lake Resort on behalf of an alleged courier regarding the delivery of a bouquet to the daughter of a Russian minister. They confirmed her arrival.

However, later the hotel administration stated that they had no visitors with that surname, accusing the journalists of disinformation. The Georgian authorities have not yet commented on the arrival of Sergei Lavrov’s relatives.

Meanwhile, Radio Liberty reports that a protest is planned near the hotel, and policemen are already on duty.

Protests in Georgia – the main thing

Protests in Georgia erupted with renewed vigor on May 19, 2023, after Tbilisi resumed passenger flights with Moscow.

For citizens who survived the full-scale Russian invasion in 2008, this government move was another blow. During the protests at the airport in Tbilisi, Russian tourists were escorted under pro-Ukraine slogans, and some visitors were reminded of their bloody wars, including the occupation of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Western countries, including Ukraine, condemned this decision of the Georgian authorities. Georgia was also threatened with sanctions , but the current government ignored the warnings and continued to pursue a pro-Russian agenda in Georgia.

The last time mass protests erupted in the country was when pro-Russian forces in the Georgian government tried to legitimize “foreign agents” among the media following the example of Russia. But then the leadership of the state made concessions to the protesters.

