Invaders raped more than fifty men in Ukraine: terrible statistics revealed (video)

More than 187 cases of sexual violence have been confirmed in more than a year of war. These are only those crimes that the victims of the Russian invaders were not afraid to tell about, the Office of the Prosecutor General specified.

The details were told by the head of the specialized department of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Irina Didenko, in an interview for We-Ukraine.

“Now we have 187 facts, but, again, I emphasize. These are exclusively those who are ready to testify. And in this category of crimes, such readiness is very low. , and it’s a shame to say who mocked you like that,” said Didenko.

She noted that in the context of the mentioned statistics, 51 males and 13 children became victims of sexual violence by the occupiers. Among the latter: 12 girls and 1 boy: “Girls aged 4 to 12, and the guy – he was in the context of this crime. He is 9 years old and lived in the environment for 4 months when his mother was raped. This is an indirect victim “, the official said.

Russian Commanders Approve Sexual Violence Against Ukrainian Civilians

Recall that earlier Irina Didenko, in comments for The New York Times, stressed that sexual crimes against Ukrainians are not an accident. The commanders of the occupiers deliberately encourage their units to commit crimes of a corresponding nature with theses, they say: “Go relax.”

Didenko pointed out that the occupiers have already worked out a certain “model of behavior” in the context of the violence of the Ukrainian civilian population: first they arrive in certain temporarily occupied territories, and on the second or third day rapes begin.

