Budanov told when he found out the exact date of the Russian invasion (video)

05/20/23

On the eve of the big war, he took his wife to his office, where they met the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian intelligence learned about the exact date of the full-scale Russian invasion on February 23rd. The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, spoke about this in an interview with journalist Dmitry Komarov. The corresponding video was published on the YouTube channel “The World Inside Out”.

The head of the Ukrainian intelligence agencies said that the Kremlin changed the date of the start of the big war constantly for two weeks. And Kyiv learned the final information about the Russian attack at about 15:00 on February 23, says Budanov:

“About 3 pm on February 23, we finally received information that tomorrow at 4 am it (a full-scale invasion – UNIAN.) should begin … On February 23, our special forces were called in at night, they armed themselves and were waiting for departure to Gostomel … At 4 In the morning they departed for their places.

The head of the GUR says that on February 23, after lunch, he took his wife, they settled in his office. And after that there were the most terrible hours in anticipation of an attack by the Russian Federation.

The day before, the head of the GUR gave a frank interview to Ukrainian host Dmitry Komarov, in which he said that the Russians would take Kiev if they could quickly land troops in Gostomel.

Budanov also expressed his conviction that after the defeat, Russia would change, and new states and entities would appear on its territory. And he also urged not to be afraid of anything new from the Russian Federation , because this simply does not exist anymore, Ukrainians are already used to all this.

