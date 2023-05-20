Assault Ends Before It Starts: AFU Report On Shortest Battle With Russians

Ukrainian fighters have been proactive in Luhansk region.

19.05.2023

Ukrainian border guards have repulsed an attack by Russian invaders in Luhansk Region. And the enemy retreated without even daring to attack, which they were planning to conduct.

This is reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

“Having tracked the enemy infantry groups approaching their stronghold, the border guards were proactive and opened fire to kill. The more intelligent of the ‘attackers’ fled farther away,” the SBSU said.

The border guards added that the assault ended before it began, and the enemy’s casualties are being specified.

Also the SBSU fighters near Bakhmut landed a drone of the occupiers, which was tracking their movement.

“The border guards, together with their small arms, worked enthusiastically and landed the copter,” the SBSU added.

