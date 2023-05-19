Zelenskyy arrives at Arab states summitVALENTYNA ROMANENKO — FRIDAY, 19 MAY 2023, 13:01

The President of Ukraine has arrived in Saudi Arabia to address the Arab League summit.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: “I will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and hold other bilateral talks.

Our priorities are bringing back all political prisoners of Crimea and the temporarily occupied territories, bringing back all prisoners and illegally deported persons, presenting our peace formula, the implementation of which should involve as many states as possible, and guaranteeing energy security next winter.

Like this: Like Loading...