Ukraine seizes tactical initiative in Bakhmut area – ISW

19 MAY 2023

Ukrainian troops seized the tactical initiative and gained tactically significant successes in the Bakhmut area during counteroffensive operations on 18 May, according to the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Source: the ISW

Details: The ISW stated that such operations of the Ukrainian forces are a continuation of the local counteroffensives that they have been carrying out for several days, but are not the beginning of a new major operation.

Analysts noted that several Russian milbloggers claim that Ukrainian forces broke through Russian defence lines south and southwest of Ivanivske (6 km west of Bakhmut) and northwest of Klishchiivka (6 km southwest of Bakhmut).

The milbloggers also claim that Russian forces have retreated from positions north of Sakko and Vanzetti (15 km north of Bakhmut) to positions south of the village, but Ukrainian forces have not yet entered the village, the ISW report said.

The Institute reiterated that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner PMC, has accused the Russian troops of surrendering 570 metres of territory north of Bakhmut.

The ISW noted that Prigozhin’s statements are in line with those made by Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar that Ukrainian troops had advanced 500 metres north of Bakhmut and 1,000 metres south of Bakhmut.

The analysts also specified that Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that “Ukrainian forces advanced up to 1,700 metres in the past day, and the Ukrainian 3rd Separate Assault Brigade stated that the brigade’s counterattacks expanded the Ukrainian salient in the Bakhmut area to 2,000 metres wide by 700 metres deep.”

“The limited nature of Wagner’s offensive operations in Bakhmut compared to the localised Ukrainian counterattacks underscores the loss of Russian initiative in the area,” the ISW said.

