Russia shelled the Sumy region: three power engineers were killed

Tanya Polyakovskaya, Artur Kryzhny15:55, 05/19/23

The incident occurred around noon, people died while inspecting the power line.

Three civilians were killed this afternoon in the Sumy region as a result of Russian shelling .

According to the Sumy regional military administration, the incident occurred around noon in the Yunakovskaya community. It is noted that the circumstances of the death of people are being investigated.

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy reported that in the Sumy region, three power engineers died during the inspection of the power line.

“During the inspection of the overhead line 35 kV “Yunakovka – Bolshaya Rybitsa”, three employees of JSC “Sumyoblenergo” died,” the report says.

The Ministry of Energy noted that the circumstances of the tragedy are being clarified, and in the area “the fighting continues.”

