Russia Declares Wanted Prosecutor Khan from the Hague

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has declared wanted Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Khan had issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin and the Russian children’s ombudsman for the abduction of children from Ukraine.

According to the Russian outlet Mediazona, Karim Khan’s profile has appeared in the database of wanted individuals of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs. The specific charges of the ICC prosecutor are not specified.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, holding him responsible for the illegal deportation of thousands of children from Ukraine. The warrant means that Putin could be arrested if he travels to any member country of the International Criminal Court.

Three days after the arrest warrant, as reported by “Mediazona,” the Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal case under charges of “bringing knowingly innocent persons to criminal responsibility” and “preparing an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection with the aim of complicating international relations.”

Prosecutor Karim Khan and justices Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez are among the ICC personnel being investigated by Russia.

More on how Russia will be held accountable for the crime of aggression in an interview with Ukraine’s Chief Representative on Matters Relating to International Legal Pursuit of Russia, Anton Korynevych.

https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/eng/news/2023/05/19/7162048/

