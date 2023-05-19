Prigozhin creates a new PMC in Sudan, “Wagner” is decommissioned, it will be burned in Bakhmut – media

Yuri Kobzar13:59, 05/19/23

Prigozhin has probably already mentally buried the Wagner Group and is creating a new PMC in Africa.

Yevgeny Prigozhin began to withdraw from Ukraine the most proven and experienced personnel of his ” Wagner Group “, now they are being transferred to Sudan. About this writes the edition of the Cheka-OGPU , citing some sources.

“In Sudan, PMCs have a new large contract with the Rapid Support Forces, and the transfer of mercenaries to this country has begun. Including those who participated in the battles in Bakhmut. Not only mercenaries, but also weapons, about the lack of which Prigozhin complained,” writes edition.

According to the source, Sudan, where a new round of civil war has recently erupted, may become the official base of the Prigogine supporters. At the same time, the units that will operate in the African country want to be called “Orchestra” or “Musicians” in order to separate them from Wagner itself.

“And Wagner will be left with unnecessary fighters to ‘die’ in a meat grinder on the territory of Ukraine,” the source said.

Wagner Group in Ukraine – latest news

Prigozhin’s “Wagner Group” bears the brunt of the fighting in the city of Bakhmut, while the regular army of the Russian Federation operates outside the city. In recent days, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully advanced on the outskirts of Bakhmut, and the Wagnerites will continue to put pressure on the city itself. Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Alexander Syrsky called this situation a “mousetrap” for the “Wagnerites”.

Commenting on the increasing complaints of Yevgeny Prigozhin about the situation in the Bakhmut area, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office , predicted a quick end to the Wagner Group. According to him, the mercenaries found themselves between two fires – the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the detachments of the RF Armed Forces.

