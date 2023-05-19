Now they will heal: Russia has banned entry to Barack Obama

Yuri Kobzar20:07, 19.05.23

Another 500 US citizens, including a former Ukrainian minister, were also banned.

Russia “permanently” banned 500 US citizens from entering its territory, including former President Barack Obama and former Ukrainian finance minister Natalia Jaresko (2014-16). This is stated in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry .

The ban on entry to Russia of 500 Americans is introduced in response to Washington’s regularly imposed anti-Russian sanctions. It is noted that the “stop list” includes both simply “significant” figures, as well as current and former officials, senators, congressmen, experts who, according to Moscow, are involved in the “spread of Russophobic attitudes and fakes.” The list also includes the heads of arms companies that help Ukraine with weapons.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry decided to ban American law enforcement officers from entering Russia who are “involved in the persecution of dissidents in the wake of the so-called ‘storming of the Capitol’.”

“It is high time for Washington to learn that not a single hostile attack against Russia will go unpunished. The principle of the inevitability of punishment will be consistently applied, whether it comes to toughening sanctions pressure or discriminatory steps to hinder the professional activities of our fellow citizens,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said. .

US sanctions against Russia

Today it became known that the United States, as part of a new anti-Russian sanctions package, imposed restrictions on 300 companies, ships and aircraft. Export restrictions have also been imposed on about 70 companies from Russia and third countries.

In addition, in April, the United States introduced a separate package of sanctions against those involved in the illegal detention of American citizens. This package concerned both Iran and Russia. The latter recently arrested American journalist Evan Gershkovich.

