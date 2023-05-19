Explosions in Mariupol: AFU attacked a base with 150 invaders and air defense systems

Marta Gichko22:44, 05/19/23

However, the Russian invaders are already lying about the place of the attack in order to avoid finishing off.

The occupiers in Mariupol were overtaken by a powerful “bavovna”. The location of the explosions has already been established.

As Piotr Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said , the results of the attack will be in the morning, but it is known that 150 invaders hit the base. In addition, this facility was systematically used to install air defense systems. However, the Russians lie about the location of the explosions.

“R*snya is lying about the place deliberately. In order to prevent corrections and finishing off. Wasting time. Mariupol eyes and ears of Ukraine are the most sensitive. Separately, for Mariupol residents in occupation: pay attention to the remoteness of the “punishment of heaven” from the nearest residential building. See how And now the task is 2 + 2 – How quickly will the Russians shove ammunition depots into your basements and yards? ” Andryushchenko commented.

Explosions in Mariupol on May 19

As UNIAN reported earlier, on the evening of May 19, several powerful explosions thundered in Mariupol. Probably, the blow fell on the airfield and a number of other locations.

Videos circulating online showed the impact was massive. There were at least four explosions.

(C)UNIAN 2023

