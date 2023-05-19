Dozens of missile and air strikes: the General Staff told where the enemy attacked

Anastasia Pechenyuk07:37, 05/19/23

The likelihood of further strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high.

Over the past day, the Russian invaders launched 39 missile and 39 air strikes on Ukraine . There were also 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems, according to the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, over the past day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 10 settlements in the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, more than 10 villages and towns in Kupyansky.

“The probability of further missile and air strikes across the entire territory of Ukraine remains very high,” the General Staff emphasizes.

Shelling of Ukraine on May 19 – what you need to know

On the night of May 19, an air alert was announced throughout Ukraine. The sounds of explosions were reported in Kryvyi Rih, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, later in the western regions (Lviv, Volyn and Rivne regions).

It is already known that in the Kiev region the Russian Federation attacked with kamikaze drones , using the tactics of “several waves”, all detected air targets were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...