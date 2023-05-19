APU drone-kamikaze destroyed the Russian “eye of Mordor” – minister (video)

Lesya Leshchenko19:15, 05/19/23

We are talking about a complex that helped the invaders monitor the territory and the movements of our troops around the clock.

In the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy surveillance complex with the help of a Pegasus kamikaze drone .

This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov in his Telegram .

“The Russians have lost another ‘eye of Mordor’. This time in the Donetsk region. Warriors of the 59th Specialized Brigade Professionally worked out the Pegasus kamikaze drone on the Russian Murom-P surveillance complex,” he said.

According to Fedorov, the destroyed complex helped the invaders monitor the territory and the movements of our troops around the clock.

