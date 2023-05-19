Air defense destroyed three “Caliber” and 16 “Shahed”: the results of the Russian night attack on Ukraine were summed up

Vitaly Saenko08:42, 05/19/23

In total, the Russian invaders fired 6 Caliber cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 3 Kalibr cruise missiles and 16 attack drones this night. This was reported by the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the social network Facebook.

In particular, on the night of May 19, 2023, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine from the northern and southeastern directions with Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kalibr cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea.

As noted in the air force, launches of 22 “shaheeds” and six “calibers” were recorded.

“During this night attack, three cruise missiles and 16 strike drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Center, West and South air commands of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” the statement said.

Massive attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on May 18 – the main thing

On the night of May 19, the Russian occupiers delivered another blow to the territory of Ukraine. Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones were destroyed on the way to Kyiv.

A number of explosions thundered in Krivoy Rog. There were 4 hits. The enemy hit a private industrial enterprise. A 64-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in serious condition. There is significant destruction of workshops, destroyed equipment.

And in Lvov, “Shaheds” attacked a critical infrastructure facility . There were no casualties as a result of the Russian air attack.

The General Staff clarifies that over the past day, the Russian invaders launched 39 missile and 39 air strikes on Ukraine. There were also 50 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...