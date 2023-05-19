“A rather difficult stage awaits us”: Budanov told what will happen after the defeat of the Russian Federation

Oleg Davygora00:38, 05/20/23

The world does not need Russia in the form of the world in which it is now.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, believes that after the defeat, Russia will change and new states and entities will appear on its territory.

“The more defeats of the Russian Federation, the faster the process of its modification will begin. Russia is not needed in the kind of world in which it exists now. It may even be a confederal structure of the Russian Federation, I think that, in principle, it will be more or less pleasant for everyone “, – he said in an interview with journalist Dmitry Komarov.

He assured that victory would not stop it all.

“A rather difficult stage awaits us. We will now get three million people who have lived under Russian propaganda for nine years. These are people with a completely different perception of the world. Quite hard work will go on and we will need to seriously modify the economy,” Budanov added.

RF defeat claims

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, on the day of remembrance of the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people, noted that Russia would be defeated in any case, it would not be able to steal either Ukrainian Crimea or any other part of Ukrainian land.

